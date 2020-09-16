FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $232.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

FDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.38.

FDX stock opened at $236.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.86. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $241.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

