FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $236.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. FedEx has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $241.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

