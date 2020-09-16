Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM.A) Shares Gap Up to $25.26

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.26, but opened at $56.60. Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 847 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.27 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile (NYSE:AGM.A)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

