Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Given Buy Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

EXTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exterran from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Exterran from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Johnson Rice reissued a buy rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.33.

EXTN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. 1,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,362. The company has a market capitalization of $159.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.44. Exterran had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $171.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exterran will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exterran by 1,108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 297,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 273,155 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,302,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Exterran by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 55,153 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

