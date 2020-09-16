Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.16% of Equity Commonwealth worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 108.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

EQC traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $30.48. 1,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,382. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 133.84, a quick ratio of 133.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 560.80%. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

