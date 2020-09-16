Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Director Gary C. Allerheiligen Buys 2,000 Shares

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Director Gary C. Allerheiligen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $33,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EQBK traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Equity BancShares Inc has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $250.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity BancShares Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Equity BancShares by 35.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 163.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 93.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson cut Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Equity BancShares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

