Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $187.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Equifax's shares have outperformed its industry year to date, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenues beat in the past four quarters. The company's offerings are of great importance to its customers as they use the credit information and related analytical services and data to process applications for new credit cards, automobile loans, home and equity loans, and other consumer loans. Acquisitions supplement core business and joint ventures help expand globally. A diversified client base is beneficial as weakness in any sector can be balances with strength in others. On the flip side, Equifax continues to bear the brunt of higher costs as it has increased its spending on technology after the 2017 cyber-attack. High debt and seasonality continue to act as headwinds for the company.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EFX. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

NYSE:EFX opened at $160.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.47 and its 200 day moving average is $152.02. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total value of $100,460.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 53.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 49.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

