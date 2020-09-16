EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Research analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EOG. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG opened at $38.59 on Monday. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 112.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 165.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 152.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.