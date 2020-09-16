Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Envista from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Envista stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. Envista has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.33 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 69,119 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Envista by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 25,829 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,499,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Envista by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

