Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Envista from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Shares of NASDAQ NVST opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. Envista has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.33 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Envista by 54.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Envista by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 69,119 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Envista by 10.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 25,829 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Envista during the second quarter worth $5,499,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Envista by 5.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

