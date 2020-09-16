Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Trading Down 5.9%

Environmental Waste International Inc (CVE:EWS) shares traded down 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 292,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 264,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00.

Environmental Waste International Company Profile (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc designs, develops, and sells systems for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related proprietary microwave delivery system.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Waste International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Waste International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.