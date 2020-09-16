Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,800 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the August 15th total of 363,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 210.7 days.

ENRFF remained flat at $$4.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENRFF. Raymond James reduced their target price on Enerflex from $10.25 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Enerflex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

