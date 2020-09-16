Elizabeth F. Whited Sells 5,376 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $202.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.18 and a 200-day moving average of $165.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $202.85. The company has a market capitalization of $137.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 7,754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,690,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

