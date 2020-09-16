electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.30.

ECOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of electroCore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of electroCore from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of electroCore stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. electroCore has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.81.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter. electroCore had a negative net margin of 1,120.81% and a negative return on equity of 131.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in electroCore by 105.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in electroCore by 169.9% during the first quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

