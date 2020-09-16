Electra (ECA) Market Cap Tops $6.43 Million

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Electra has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Electra coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Electra has a total market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $6,013.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,572,318,289 coins and its circulating supply is 28,705,161,736 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org . Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.