EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EH. Zacks Investment Research cut EHang from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of EHang in a report on Friday, May 29th.

EH stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. EHang has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.59 million and a PE ratio of -7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that EHang will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EHang stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 1,572.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EHang were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

