Edward W. Stack Sells 59,299 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Stock

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) CEO Edward W. Stack sold 59,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $3,412,657.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Edward W. Stack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 26th, Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $12,992,500.00.

NYSE DKS opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,796 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,985 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,196 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

