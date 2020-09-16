Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $1.44. Echelon Financial shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 12,226 shares.

Specifically, Director Andrew Dennis Martin Pastor sold 9,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.60, for a total transaction of C$61,406.40. Also, Director Murray Wallace sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.14, for a total transaction of C$184,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,700. Insiders sold 92,747 shares of company stock worth $573,960 in the last ninety days.

The firm has a market cap of $84.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.96 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Echelon Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $5.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th.

About Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH)

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites specialty auto, non-standard automobile insurance; and insurance for motorcycles, antique and classic vehicles, trailers, motor-homes, recreational vehicles, and personal property.

