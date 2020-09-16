Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH) Director Andrew Dennis Martin Pastor Sells 9,304 Shares of Stock

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH) Director Andrew Dennis Martin Pastor sold 9,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.60, for a total value of C$61,406.40.

TSE:EFH traded down C$5.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.29. 13,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,791. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.82. Echelon Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.06 and a 1-year high of C$7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.05 million and a PE ratio of 875.00.

Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.96 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Echelon Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $5.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th.

About Echelon Financial

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites specialty auto, non-standard automobile insurance; and insurance for motorcycles, antique and classic vehicles, trailers, motor-homes, recreational vehicles, and personal property.

