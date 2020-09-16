DZ Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €198.00 ($232.94) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €251.39 ($295.75).

Shares of FRA:ADS traded up €3.20 ($3.76) on Wednesday, hitting €279.00 ($328.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,788 shares. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €255.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €231.16.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

