Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.94.

DT traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $40.04. 3,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,716. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion and a PE ratio of -29.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.81.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $318,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $104,083.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,346.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,076,211 shares of company stock worth $902,988,876 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

