Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) PT Raised to $86.00 at Robert W. Baird

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DNKN. BofA Securities raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

Shares of DNKN opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 132.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,028,000 after buying an additional 2,186,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,840,000 after buying an additional 41,119 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,192,000 after buying an additional 309,140 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter worth $79,706,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,125,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,742,000 after buying an additional 42,149 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

