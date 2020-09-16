Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cannonball Research started coverage on Draftkings in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Draftkings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.76.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. Draftkings has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $49.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). Equities analysts predict that Draftkings will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,916,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $30,898,302.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,614.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

