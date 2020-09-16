Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.02

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.02 and last traded at $63.73, with a volume of 513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,428,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,705,000 after acquiring an additional 228,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 39.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,434,000 after acquiring an additional 291,320 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 35,857 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 598,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,150,000 after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 120.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 529,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 289,002 shares in the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

