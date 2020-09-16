Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.02

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.02 and last traded at $63.73, with a volume of 513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.49.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,428,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,705,000 after acquiring an additional 228,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 39.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,434,000 after acquiring an additional 291,320 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 35,857 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 598,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,150,000 after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 120.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 529,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 289,002 shares in the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
