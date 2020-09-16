Dover’s (DOV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Shares of DOV opened at $113.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.90. Dover has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dover will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 9.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 14.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 634.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Dover by 10.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,389,000 after buying an additional 52,648 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

