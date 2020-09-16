Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $13,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 222.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $200.60 on Wednesday. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $1,224,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 393,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,140,122.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares in the company, valued at $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,041 shares of company stock valued at $31,723,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Docusign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.69.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

