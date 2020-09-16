Digital Fantasy Sports 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $343.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.13 or 0.04265510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009164 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00057808 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00034731 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

