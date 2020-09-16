Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) Insider Vladimir Mitnovetski Purchases 5,000 Shares

Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 5,000 shares of Dicker Data stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.30 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of A$36,500.00 ($26,071.43).
Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 31st, Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 5,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.50 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of A$37,500.00 ($26,785.71).
- On Thursday, June 25th, Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 2,641 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.83 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of A$18,038.03 ($12,884.31).
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is A$6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Dicker Data Company Profile
Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a product portfolio of various technology vendors, including HP, Cisco, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other brands. Dicker Data Limited sells its products to approximately 5,000 resellers.
