DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €14.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.90 ($19.88).

Get DIC Asset alerts:

Shares of DIC stock opened at €11.32 ($13.32) on Tuesday. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 52-week high of €17.40 ($20.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.65, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.09 million and a P/E ratio of 10.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.62.

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.