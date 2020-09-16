Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.10

Shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 7582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Diamond Eagle Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $350,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

