Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Down 41.5% in August

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,300 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 419,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,226.5 days.
DFRYF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.03. 411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. Diageo has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $104.40.
Diageo Company Profile
