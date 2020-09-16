Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Down 41.5% in August

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,300 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 419,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,226.5 days.

DFRYF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.03. 411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. Diageo has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $104.40.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Company Profile

Dufry AG operates as a travel retail company in Southern Europe, Africa, the United Kingdom, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, Latin America, and North America. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.