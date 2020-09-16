DeVault One Day Volume Reaches $813.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, DeVault has traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar. One DeVault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. DeVault has a market cap of $220,199.37 and $813.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001873 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002640 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000047 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000662 BTC.

About DeVault

DVT is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 326,066,414 coins and its circulating supply is 283,563,316 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

