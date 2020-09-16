Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) & South State (NYSE:SSB) Financial Comparison

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) and South State (NASDAQ:SSB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

This table compares Deutsche Bank and South State’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Bank -7.49% -3.77% -0.17% South State 4.99% 5.82% 0.78%

26.1% of Deutsche Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of South State shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of South State shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Bank and South State’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Bank $38.72 billion 0.49 -$6.04 billion ($3.04) -2.99 South State $734.39 million 5.14 $186.48 million $5.63 9.46

South State has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South State, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Deutsche Bank and South State, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Bank 8 5 0 0 1.38 South State 0 1 5 0 2.83

Deutsche Bank presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 17.58%. South State has a consensus price target of $66.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.31%. Given South State’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe South State is more favorable than Deutsche Bank.

Risk and Volatility

Deutsche Bank has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South State has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

South State beats Deutsche Bank on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management. The company's CIB segment offers financial market products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products. This segment also offers commercial banking, mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity advisory and origination, and cash management services; and trade finance and securities services. Its PCB segment offers payment and current account services, investment and insurance products, deposits, and credit and financing products; mid-cap related products; customized wealth management and investment solutions consisting of discretionary portfolio management, investment advices, and currency and deposit services; start-up and structured financing; interest rate and currency management services; and postal and non-banking services. This segment also offers financing solutions, such as real estate, single-stock, and aircraft financing; and mergers and acquisitions, pre-IPO, private placements, private and public investment solutions, structured lending, and trading and hedging products. In addition, the PCB segment provides wealth structuring, wealth transfer, and philanthropy services. Its Deutsche Asset Management segment invests in equities, fixed income, liquidity, real estate, infrastructure, private equity, and sustainable investments; and delivers alpha and beta solutions. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 2,425 branches in 60 countries. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services. It serves customers through 168 financial centers in 29 South Carolina counties, 8 North Carolina counties, 17 Georgia counties, and 4 Virginia counties. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to South State Corporation in July 2013. South State Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.