Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $37.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $114,359.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 90,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $2,231,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,320 shares of company stock worth $10,807,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,129,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,505 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,884,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 87.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 302,215 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $6,770,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $6,709,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

