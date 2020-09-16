Databroker Price Tops $0.0141 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Databroker token can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $1.09 million and $5,629.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043615 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.60 or 0.04243911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009151 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00057874 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00034936 BTC.

About Databroker

DTX is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

