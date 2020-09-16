Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.67.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $137.03.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 6,397.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 151,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.