Danaher Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.
Danaher has increased its dividend by 19.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
NYSE DHR opened at $208.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $210.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.62.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.
In related news, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total value of $1,166,415.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.