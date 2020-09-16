Danaher Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

Danaher has increased its dividend by 19.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NYSE DHR opened at $208.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $210.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

In related news, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total value of $1,166,415.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

