CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Citigroup

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CTMX. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,455. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 73.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 541,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 44,081 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 35.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49,986 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 32,786 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

