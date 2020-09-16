CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Citigroup

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on CTMX. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.70.
Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,455. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 541,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 44,081 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 35.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49,986 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 32,786 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.
