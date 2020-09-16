CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.59.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CONE. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.72. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $414,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CyrusOne by 8.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 221,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 57,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

