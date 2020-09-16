Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Shares Down 8.8%

Cypress Development Corp (CVE:CYP)’s stock price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 63,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 143,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00.

About Cypress Development (CVE:CYP)

Cypress Development Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, silver, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project comprising Dean and Glory claim blocks covering an area of approximately 5,700 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

