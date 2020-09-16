CyberMiles Market Cap Hits $9.29 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and $1.12 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00439824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00046168 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,964.57 or 1.00335862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000731 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

