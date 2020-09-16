CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.05

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 1739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVI shares. ValuEngine downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 1.42%. Equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,504,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CVR Energy by 841.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 485,014 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,792,000. State Street Corp grew its position in CVR Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,577,000 after acquiring an additional 208,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in CVR Energy by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 433,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 206,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

