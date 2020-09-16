Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,418 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,033 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.27% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $50,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.40. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $347.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.31 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 23.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.52%.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.