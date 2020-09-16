Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.19 Million Position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of Progress Software worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 71.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of PRGS opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. Progress Software Corp has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.