Crypto Sports Price Down 43.8% Over Last Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $122,159.18 and $746.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 43.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00470003 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023095 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010016 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005923 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009581 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001716 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

