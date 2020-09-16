CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of CryoPort from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of CryoPort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised CryoPort from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on CryoPort from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoPort has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 22.95, a quick ratio of 22.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CryoPort has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -79.52 and a beta of 1.31.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CryoPort will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 11.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,873 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CryoPort by 10.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,144 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 6.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,574 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort in the second quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

