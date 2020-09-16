Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.17.

CCK stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.30. Crown has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crown will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,559,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Crown by 94,351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,009,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Crown by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,748,000 after acquiring an additional 935,962 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crown by 23.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,486,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,357,000 after buying an additional 656,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 534.1% during the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,335,000 after buying an additional 547,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

