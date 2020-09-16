Critical Analysis: GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) and Vasta Platform (NYSE:VSTA)

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get GP Strategies alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GP Strategies and Vasta Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GP Strategies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vasta Platform 0 0 5 0 3.00

GP Strategies currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.28%. Vasta Platform has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.34%. Given Vasta Platform’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than GP Strategies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GP Strategies and Vasta Platform’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GP Strategies $583.29 million 0.27 $15.19 million $0.84 11.15 Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GP Strategies has higher revenue and earnings than Vasta Platform.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.8% of GP Strategies shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of GP Strategies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GP Strategies and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GP Strategies 1.84% 4.74% 2.25% Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GP Strategies beats Vasta Platform on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services. The Professional & Technical Services segment offers training, consulting, engineering, and technical services, including lean consulting, emergency preparedness, safety and regulatory compliance, chemical demilitarization, and environmental services to the manufacturing, steel, pharmaceutical, energy, and petrochemical industries, as well as federal and state government agencies, and government contractors. The Sandy Training & Marketing segment provides custom product sales training to customer sales forces; and technical training services to automotive manufacturers and customers in other industries. The Performance Readiness Solutions segment offers performance and technology consulting services, such as platform adoption, end-user training, change and knowledge management, customer product training outsourcing, training content development, and sales enablement solutions; and organization performance solutions comprising leadership development training, strategy-through-implementation consulting services, and employee engagement tools and services to manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, life sciences, consumer products, financial, telecommunications, and higher education industries, as well as government agencies. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.