Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Criteo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. Criteo has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Criteo by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. now owns 2,800,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,713 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,357,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Criteo by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,413,000 after purchasing an additional 666,978 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Criteo by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,404,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,017,000 after purchasing an additional 542,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

