Credit Suisse Group Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $260.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $171.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.31.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $236.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $241.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $399,955.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

